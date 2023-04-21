Japan New COVID-19 Cases Rise to 10,104

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 10,104 new COVID-19 cases Friday, up some 1,700 from a week before.

New coronavirus fatalities totaled 17, while the number of severely ill cases rose by two from Thursday to 59.

New positive cases came to 1,441 in Tokyo, up 226 from a week earlier, while one new fatality was confirmed.

The number of seriously ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria fell by two from the previous day to four.

