Japan-Led Experts Group Calls for Boost to NPT Framework

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japan-led International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons, or IGEP, proposed on Friday that the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, or NPT, framework be upheld and strengthened.

The proposal was released ahead of the first meeting of the preparatory committee for the next NPT review conference, to be held in Vienna from the end of July. The IGEP team is headed by Takashi Shiraishi, chancellor of the Prefectural University of Kumamoto.

In the proposal, the group, made up of 15 members from nuclear and nonnuclear countries, voiced concerns about the current situation, bearing in mind Russia's threat of using nuclear weapons in its aggression against Ukraine.

"Threats of escalation to actual use of nuclear weapons are higher than ever," the proposal said.

The IGEP members pointed to the need for dialogue to establish new arms control agreements, after Moscow declared a suspension of the U.S.-Russia New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, while China's nuclear buildup continues.

