Japan GSDF Confirms Death of 8th Division Head

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force said Friday that it has confirmed the death of Lt. Gen. Yuichi Sakamoto, 55, head of the GSDF 8th Division, in a helicopter crash off an Okinawa Prefecture island.

Sakamoto led the division covering the strategically important Nansei southwestern island chain including Okinawa. He is the first sitting GSDF lieutenant general who has died in an accident during an SDF operation.

The GSDF UH-60JA helicopter carrying Sakamoto and nine others on board disappeared from radar near Okinawa's Miyako Island during an aerial inspection of local terrain April 6.

Six bodies were found through searches in and near what appears to be the crashed chopper, which was discovered on the seabed at a depth of 106 meters.

Five of them have been recovered so far. Sakamoto is the third whose identity has been established.

