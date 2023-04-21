S. Korea to Restore Japan's Status as Trusted Trading Partner

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 21 (Jiji Press)--The South Korean government will soon put Japan back on its list of trusted trading partners eligible for preferential treatment in export procedures, it was learned Friday.

According to the government's website, an announcement on the matter will be made in an official gazette to be published on Monday.

On March 21, following his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, President Yoon Suk-yeol issued instructions to start legal procedures necessary to bring Japan back on the so-called white list.

South Korea removed Japan from the list in September 2019, in retaliation for such a move by Japan the preceding month.

The Japanese and South Korean governments are now accelerating talks to reverse the actions. Their officials are scheduled to meet in Japan on Monday and Tuesday.

