Russia Designates Japan Group on Disputed Isles Undesirable

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--The Russian Prosecutor-General's Office designated a Japanese group of former residents of disputed northwestern Pacific islands as an undesirable organization Friday.

The activities of the organization, called Chishima Renmei for short, are aimed at violating the territorial integrity of Russia and have posed a threat to the foundations of the country's constitutional order and national security, the office said.

The goal of the organization is to take part of territory away from Russia, the office added.

The islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan, are at the center of the two countries' long-standing territorial dispute. The Russian-held islands were seized from Japan by the Soviet Union in the closing days of World War II.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration in March last year announced a suspension of the two countries' negotiations to resolve the territorial dispute and conclude a bilateral peace treaty, after Tokyo introduced sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]