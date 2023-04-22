2 More Japan SDF Planes Leave for Djibouti

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese Air Self-Defense Force transport planes left for Djibouti between Friday night and the early hours of Saturday in preparation for the evacuation of Japanese nationals from nearby Sudan, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The two--a C-2 transport plane and a KC-767 aerial refueling and transport aircraft--are carrying vehicles and other equipment as well as personnel that would be necessary if the SDF transports Japanese citizens overland. Their departures came after a C-130 transport plane of the ASDF left Japan for Djibouti for the same evacuation mission on Friday afternoon.

In Sudan, fighting between the country's military and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group has escalated, causing many casualties.

The Japanese government is carefully analyzing the situation in Sudan, including whether a 72-hour ceasefire agreement is implemented, hoping to start the evacuation of Japanese nationals.

Japan has an SDF base in Djibouti for operations against pirates in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia. Other countries' military bases are also located in Djibouti.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]