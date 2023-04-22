Japan SDF Ordered to Prepare to Intercept N. Korean Missile

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Saturday ordered the Self-Defense Forces to make preparations to shoot down a North Korean ballistic missile should it seem likely to fall within Japanese territory.

Based on the order, related units of the Ground, Maritime and Air SDFs will get ready to carry out interception with Japan's missile defense system.

The minister made the move in response to North Korea's announcement of the completion of a military spy satellite and an order issued by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to launch the satellite.

Following the Japanese minister's order to prepare to destruct ballistic missiles, based on Article 82 of the SDF law, MSDF Aegis destroyers equipped with Standard Missile-3 interceptors will be deployed to waters surrounding Japan. The ASDF's unit in charge of operating the Patriot Advanced Capability-3, or PAC-3, surface-to-air missile defense system will make preparations in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, where a GSDF unit will also be deployed.

North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday that what Pyongyang calls its first military spy satellite has been completed and that its leader has issued an order to launch it as scheduled.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]