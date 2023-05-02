INTERVIEW: G-7 Needs Talks on Digital Bank Runs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven major powers need to discuss how to deal with digital bank runs driven by social media posts, Japanese Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda has said.

“How to create contingency plans in preparation for bank runs in this digital age and how to supervise banks with unique business models may be key,” Kanda said in a recent interview.

The G-7 needs to “face up squarely” to the issue of how to strengthen the global financial system amid banking jitters in the United States and Europe, Kanda said ahead of a meeting of the G-7 finance ministers and central bank leaders in Niigata from May 11.

“The G-7 shares the recognition that the banking system is resilient, supported by rapid responses (to recent bank failures) and regulatory reform agreed in response to the global financial crisis” that followed the 2008 collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, Kanda said.

“We will monitor banks with a sense of tension,” he added.

