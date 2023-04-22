Japan New COVID-19 Cases Rise to 10,716

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 10,716 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, up by some 2,100 from a week before.

New deaths came to 23 among novel coronavirus patients across the country. The number of severe COVID-19 cases fell by three from Friday to 56.

In Tokyo, new infection cases stood at 1,477, an increase of 280 week on week.

New fatalities totaled three in the Japanese capital. The number of severe COVID-19 cases under Tokyo's criteria stood at four, unchanged from the previous day.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]