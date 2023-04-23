Japan SDF Planes Arrive in Djibouti for Sudan Evacuation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Three Japanese Air Self-Defense Force transport planes have arrived in Djibouti for the mission to evacuate Japanese nationals from nearby Sudan, the Defense Ministry said Sunday.

Sudan's military said it has agreed to help evacuate foreign nationals from the country. The Japanese government is working to assess the local situation in detail.

In Sudan, fighting between the country's military and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group has escalated, causing many casualties.

The three SDF planes--a C-130 transport plane, a C-2 transport plane and a KC-767 aerial refueling and transport aircraft--will make preparations in Djibouti so as to be able to respond promptly when they are ordered to go on the evacuation mission.

The Japanese Defense Ministry has put together a joint task force made up of around 370 ASDF and Ground SDF members.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]