Voting Underway in Japan Diet By-Elections, Local Polls

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Voting is underway in five by-elections for the Diet, Japan's parliament, and the second round of quadrennial unified local elections on Sunday.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. (10 p.m. Saturday GMT). Voting is set to close at 8 p.m. except in some areas. Vote counting will begin immediately, with results seen becoming available late Sunday night.

Four of the five by-elections are for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, and one is for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

The polls are regarded as a key test of the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, launched in October 2021. The results are expected to affect his decision on whether to dissolve the Lower House for a snap election.

Election issues centered around measures to tackle rising prices and the country's declining birthrate.

