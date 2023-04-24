Hurdle High for Criminal Liability of Hokkaido Boat Operator

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Investigators are finding it difficult to establish a criminal case against the president of the Hokkaido tour boat operator that had a fatal accident off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido a year ago.

The Japan Coast Guard is investigating Shiretoko Yuransen president Seiichi Katsurada, 59, on suspicion of professional negligence resulting in death over his alleged decision to go ahead with the operation of the Kazu I sightseeing boat despite bad weather.

Some experts also see the apparent difficulty of establishing such a case against Katsurada, given that the captain of the sunken boat died in the accident, making it impossible to collect information from him.

The Kazu I boat sank off the northern Japan peninsula April 23, 2022, leaving 20 of the 26 passengers and crew members aboard dead and the other six missing.

Over the accident, many problems have been found with the company's safety management, including violations of the marine transportation and other laws.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]