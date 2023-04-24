Japan Begins Work to Additionally Deploy PAC-3 in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Defense Ministry on Sunday began work to additionally deploy the Air Self-Defense Force's Patriot Advanced Capability-3, or PAC-3, surface-to-air missile defense system in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

The move came after Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada ordered the SDF on Saturday to make preparations to shoot down a North Korean ballistic missile should it appear likely to fall within Japanese territory.

"We'll make coordination with local governments and deploy the system in locations where it is needed," a Defense Ministry official said. "We'll be thoroughly prepared."

The PAC-3 system is expected to be newly deployed in Okinawa's Sakishima Islands, over which a North Korean ballistic missile is widely expected to fly. Miyako and Ishigaki islands are part of the Sakishima island chain. While four PAC-3 systems have already been deployed on the main island of Okinawa, there are none on Sakishima Islands.

North Korea said that its preparations to launch a military spy satellite will be completed by the end of this month. On Wednesday, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued an order to launch the satellite as scheduled.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]