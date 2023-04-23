G-7 to Aid Farm Productivity Growth to Strengthen Food Security

Newsfrom Japan

Miyazaki, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Agriculture ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies on Sunday adopted a statement pledging to promote policies to support growth of sustainable agricultural productivity in order to strengthen food security, which has been threatened by climate change and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The statement, issued after the ministers' two-day meeting in the southwestern Japan city of Miyazaki through Sunday, also said, "We stand ready to support the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, including by sharing our experience, knowledge and expertise regarding demining of agricultural land, and by reconstruction of agricultural infrastructure such as irrigation, warehouses and food processing facilities destroyed by Russia."

At the meeting, the ministers also compiled "Miyazaki Actions," an action plan that gives outlines of policies to be implemented by each country in efforts to achieve sustainable agriculture and food systems, such as making use of existing domestic agricultural resources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and facilitating responsible private sector investment.

Japanese agriculture minister Tetsuro Nomura, who chaired the meeting, told a joint press conference that the G-7 statement and action plan are "a very significant outcome that would make a difference in food security." They will be reflected in discussions at the G-7 summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May.

The ministers said in the statement that they are "deeply concerned about the devastating impact the war (in Ukraine) is having on food security globally."

