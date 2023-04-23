G-7 to Actively Promote Reskilling of Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Kurashiki, Okayama Pref., April 23 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven labor and employment ministers on Sunday issued a statement underlining the need for the seven major democracies to actively promote the reskilling of workers.

The statement, adopted at the ministers' two-day meeting in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, through Sunday, positioned the reskilling of workers at the center of "investment in human capital."

The ministers noted in the statement that reskilling measures are important as they would enable workers to adapt flexibly to structural industrial changes brought about by digital transformation, green transformation and demographic change.

"We consider reskilling to support workers to adapt to those changes is an investment in human capital, and should not be seen as a cost," the statement said, noting that reskilling leads to wage growth and increased productivity.

Japanese labor minister Katsunobu Kato, who chaired the meeting, told a press conference, "We want to take concrete steps to make upskilling and reskilling opportunities available for everyone."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]