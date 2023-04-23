Japan Reports 8,484 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--A total of 8,484 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Japan on Sunday, up by about 1,400 from a week before.

Twelve new fatalities were confirmed among COVID-19 patients across the country. The number of serious cases rose by three from the previous day to 59.

In Tokyo, 1,138 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, a rise of some 250 from a week earlier. Three new deaths were reported, while the number of severe cases under Tokyo's criteria stood unchanged from Saturday at four.

