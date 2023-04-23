Kishida's Ruling LDP Seen Winning Diet By-Election in Yamaguchi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is certain to have won a by-election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, for the No. 4 constituency of Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, on Sunday.

The LDP's Shinji Yoshida is seen securing the constituency's seat, which became available following the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, defeating his rivals, including Yoshifu Arita of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The poll is one of the day's five Diet by-elections, in which voting was closed at 8 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT) except in some areas and vote counting began immediately.

The ruling and opposition parties are believed to have been in close races in the other four polls--Lower House by-elections for the No. 5 constituency of Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, the No. 1 constituency of Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, and the No. 2 constituency of Yamaguchi Prefecture and a by-election of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, for a seat representing Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The polls are regarded as a key test of the Kishida administration, launched in October 2021, with the results seen to affect the prime minister's decision on whether to dissolve the Lower House for a snap election. Election issues centered around measures to tackle rising prices and the country's declining birthrate.

