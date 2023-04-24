Kishida's Ruling LDP Wins 4 of 5 Diet By-Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida won four of the five by-elections for the Diet, Japan's parliament, held on Sunday, while opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) won one.

The LDP beat opposition party candidates in three constituencies of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, and one constituency of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber. Nippon Ishin defeated the LDP to newly secure a Lower House seat, while the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan lost in all three constituencies where it fielded official candidates.

With the LDP having boosted its force in the five constituencies to four seats from three before the polls, the Kishida administration is expected to receive a tailwind to a certain extent and speculation of an early dissolution of the Lower House for a snap election may grow within the LDP, observers said.

"We were able to achieve good results," LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters. "The administration was evaluated favorably."

In the No. 5 Lower House constituency in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, Eri Arfiya, fielded by the LDP, won a close race with Kentaro Yazaki from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other candidates. The seat became vacant after Kentaro Sonoura, a former LDP member, resigned due to a political funds scandal.

