Nagoya’s Landmark 6-Meter-Tall Mannequin Turning 50

Nagoya, April 24 (Jiji Press)--A roughly 6-meter-tall mannequin near Nagoya Station in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, that is loved by locals will turn 50 on Friday.

The “Nana-chan” statue outside the main store of Meitetsu Department Store Co. has been attracting attention for half a century. As a “member” of the store operator’s public relations department, she has been dressed in swimsuits, dresses and kimonos, depending on the season.

“I never thought she would be so popular,” said Toshiaki Kojima, 76, who was involved in creating Nana-chan.

The giant mannequin was installed on April 28, 1973, to mark the one-year anniversary of Meitetsu Department Store’s now-closed Seven Building with the intention of offering a meeting place for people.

Its name comes from “nana,” the Japanese word for seven. The statue was named based on opinions solicited from the public.

