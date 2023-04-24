Kishida Says Not Thinking Now of Calling General Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--After the ruling Liberal Democratic Party won four of Sunday's five by-elections across Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also LDP president, told reporters Monday that he is not thinking now of dissolving the House of Representatives for a general election.

The by-elections increased the LDP's parliamentary seats by one. Kishida regarded this as an encouragement for his administration to tackle important policy issues. "We will continue to move forward strongly," he said.

The focus now is on whether the prime minister will ride on the by-election results to call a snap election for the Lower House. But he said, "I will listen to the people's voices and make progress on key policies one by one to produce results. I am not thinking about a dissolution of the Lower House or holding a general election at this time."

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan fielded candidates in three of the five by-elections, but all were defeated. Speaking to reporters Monday, CDP campaign chief Hiroshi Ogushi denied that party leader Kenta Izumi would reign to take responsibility for the by-election losses.

Ogushi noted, "There are a certain number of people who are looking hard at the Kishida administration, and we could reach out to them."

