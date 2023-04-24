Japan Weekly COVID-19 Cases Rise to 67,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Japan in the past week rose by some 10,600 from the preceding week to 67,103.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including foreign cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 33,666,544 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, the weekly tally was largest in Tokyo at 9,189, followed by 4,822 in Osaka, 4,514 in Kanagawa and 4,141 in Hokkaido.

The country's cumulative death toll increased by 148 from the previous week to 74,412.

