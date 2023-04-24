Japan to Deploy PAC-3 on 2 Okinawa Islands

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan will deploy the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 surface-to-air missile defense system on two Okinawa Prefecture islands to prepare for a possible North Korean ballistic missile launch, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

The PAC-3 system will be deployed at Ground Self-Defense Force camps on the southernmost prefecture's Ishigaki and Yonaguni islands. Necessary adjustments have already been made with local governments, according to Matsuno.

"We're determined to resolutely protect people's lives and their peace as we closely communicate with the United States and South Korea," Matsuno told a news conference.

"No report has been made at the moment from North Korea on the designation of restricted areas for aircraft and vessels," he added.

On Wednesday, North Korea said that its leader, Kim Jong Un, has issued an order to launch the country's first military reconnaissance satellite as scheduled. The announcement sparked concern that a long-range ballistic missile will be fired under the guise of the satellite launch.

