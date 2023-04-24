Japanese Opposition Ishin Achieves Regional Election Goal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) has achieved its goal of increasing its number of regional government chiefs and assembly members to 600, Nobuyuki Baba, leader of the opposition party, said Monday.

"We'll aim to field our candidates in all constituencies" in the next election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, Baba told a press conference, expressing Nippon Ishin's desire to become the country's second largest opposition party.

Baba had said he would quit as Nippon Ishin leader if the party failed to achieve its goal. He told Monday's press conference that he will continue to lead the party.

Nippon Ishin saw its number of regional government chiefs and assembly members increase to 774 as a result of two rounds of unified local elections across the country this month.

In addition, Nippon Ishin saw its candidate win Sunday's by-election for the No. 1 Lower House constituency of Wakayama Prefecture.

