Japanese Nationals Evacuated from Sudan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese nationals and their spouses totaling 45 people have left Sudan for Djibouti aboard a Japanese Self-Defense Forces aircraft, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday night.

Separately, four other Japanese nationals have been evacuated to Djibouti or Ethiopia from Sudan with the help of France and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Kishida told reporters.

Several Japanese nationals who wish to leave Sudan still remain there, according to Kishida.

"I pay respect and express gratitude to the efforts of embassy staff, SDF personnel and other people who successfully evacuated Japanese nationals in a dangerous and difficult situation," Kishida said.

He also expressed gratitude to the cooperation of South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, the United Nations and others in the evacuation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]