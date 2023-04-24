Kishida Meets with Likely U.S. Presidential Candidate DeSantis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican candidate for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Monday.

At the outset of the meeting, DeSantis welcomed Kishida's push to boost the Japan's defense capabilities drastically, saying Japan is in a "tough neighborhood" with China and North Korea. "We really believe that a strong Japan is good for America and a strong America is good for Japan."

Kishida underscored the importance of strengthening Japan-U.S. ties to ensure peace, stability and the prosperity of the international community.

During the meeting, they exchanged opinions on national security and bilateral interactions in economic fields. Kishida also hoped for stronger relations between Japan and Florida.

It was unusual for Japan to treat a U.S. state governor as a Foreign Ministry guest.

