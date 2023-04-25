INTERVIEW: AIIB Working to Be Bridge amid Geopolitical Tensions

Newsfrom Japan

By Masaru Urano

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is committed to being a "bridge" amid geopolitical tensions through its efforts in environment-related financing and other globally shared interests, AIIB Vice President and Corporate Secretary Ludger Schuknecht has told Jiji Press.

"Our objective is to be a bridge in this environment and to contribute to bringing countries together as part of the multilateral development bank family," Schuknecht, 60, said in an interview in Tokyo on Monday, waving away concerns that the political standoff between the United States and China may affect the work of the AIIB, which was established in 2013 on the initiative of Beijing and started operations in 2016.

He pointed to the Beijing-based bank's efforts in the framework of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies, including China, to boost MDBs' role in infrastructure finance and tackle climate change, as well as its high share of co-financing projects with other MDBs, such as the Asian Development Bank, as evidence that the AIIB is committed to international cooperation.

The vice president emphasized the AIIB's work regarding decarbonization and climate finance, saying that it is supporting efforts in the field by the Group of Seven major powers and by Japan. It is rare for a high-ranking AIIB official to visit Japan, which is not a member of the bank.

