Japan Plans to Expand Scope of Type 2 Foreign Worker Status

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to expand the scope of industries to be covered by a program that allows foreign workers with specified skills to live in the country, it was learned Monday.

The number of sectors covered by the Type 2 status will be increased to 11 from the current two. New additions include the accommodation, agriculture and food service industries.

The plan is aimed at promoting long-term employment of foreign workers to help resolve worker shortages in Japan due to the country’s declining birthrate.

The government presented the plan at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday, aiming to give the plan cabinet approval in June after discussions within the party.

Under the current system introduced in 2019, Japan grants the Type 1 status to workers with certain skill levels and the Type 2 status to highly skilled workers who can be supervisors.

