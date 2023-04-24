Komeito Shocked to See 12 Local Election Loses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--The results of this month's unified local elections across Japan rocked Komeito, the coalition partner of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party, which saw 12 of its 1,555 candidates lose, the most since the party took its current form in 1998.

Regarding unified local elections as important as national elections, Komeito aimed for all of its candidates to win in the recent elections.

Therefore, even the 12 losses sent shockwaves through the party. "It was a shocking result," a party official said.

Komeito suffered election losses, including in assembly races in the central prefecture of Aichi, the western city of Osaka and some of Tokyo's special wards. In particular, four of its 11 candidates lost in the Nerima Ward assembly election.

"We continue to face challenges from emerging forces," Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi told a press conference on Monday, referring mainly to Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]