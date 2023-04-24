Japan Confirms 4,046 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 4,046 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, an increase of about 660 from a week before.

Seventeen new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported across the country, while the number of severe cases fell by two from Sunday to 57.

In Tokyo, 571 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 97 from a week earlier. No new fatalities were reported, while the number of severe cases rose by one from Sunday to five.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]