BOJ to Hold 1st Policy Meeting under New Gov. Ueda from Thurs.

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan is seen raising its inflation forecast for fiscal 2023 at its two-day policy-setting meeting from Thursday, the first under new Governor Kazuo Ueda.

The BOJ’s Policy Board is also expected to discuss whether the central bank needs to conduct a long-term policy review.

Meanwhile, the central bank is widely expected to keep intact its current monetary easing framework including the yield curve control policy.

At a House of Representatives Financial Affairs Committee meeting on Tuesday, Ueda said that it is “appropriate” to continue the yield curve control policy, noting that the current shape of the yield curve is “smooth in general.”

“We are maintaining our easing stance because we take seriously the risk of a decline in inflation if we normalize policy now,” Ueda said.

