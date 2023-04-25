Kyoto Univ. Hospital Regenerates Finger Nerves with 3D Bioprinter

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto University Hospital has successfully regenerated finger and other nerves in three patients using a 3D bioprinter.

A research team of the hospital in western Japan produced tubular nerve conduits with a 3D bioprinter and transplanted them to the affected parts of the patients' bodies in clinical trials, the hospital said Monday.

The clinical trials resulted in the recovery of sensory nerves in all three patients, allowing them to return to work, according to the hospital.

The research team used a 3D bioprinter, which artificially creates tissues from cells, to produce 2-millimeter-diameter nerve conduits by cultivating, for around 2 months, abdominal skin cells from three patients in their 20s to 50s, who had suffered damage to their finger or wrist nerves due to injuries during work.

The bioprinter was developed by Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., a Tokyo-based startup specializing in regenerative medicine.

