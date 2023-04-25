Japan Ends Evacuation of Nationals in Sudan Capital

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan has completed the evacuation of all Japanese nationals in the Sundanese capital of Khartoum who wished to leave the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday.

Separately, State Foreign Minister Shunsuke Takei told reporters in Djibouti on Monday afternoon local time that 41 Japanese nationals and four family members have evacuated from Sudan aboard a Japanese Self-Defense Forces aircraft to Djibouti.

In Tokyo, Kishida told reporters that eight more Japanese nationals and family members, including those related to the Japanese Embassy in Khartoum, have fled the northeastern African country with the support from the French government.

In addition, five others left Sudan for Djibouti or Ethiopia in operations backed by France and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The total number of Japanese nationals and family members who evacuated from Sudan therefore reached 58.

