Victims Remembered 18 Years after Western Japan Train Crash

Amagasaki, Hyogo Pref., April 25 (Jiji Press)--Victims of the JR Fukuchiyama Line train crash in western Japan were remembered Tuesday, the 18th anniversary of the accident that killed 106 passengers and injured 562 others.

West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, which operates the train line, hosted a ceremony at a memorial facility at the site of the accident in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture. Bereaved families and others prayed for the victims.

The ceremony was attended by 285 people, including those injured in the 2005 accident, which occurred around 9:18 a.m. during the morning rush hour.

"We will never let this accident fade away," JR West President Kazuaki Hasegawa said at the ceremony.

"Each and every one of the executives and employees will keep the lessons from the accident engraved in their hearts and continue adding efforts tirelessly every day to ensure safe railway services," he said.

