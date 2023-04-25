Toyota to Expand Shorter Work System for Parents

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> plans to expand its shorter working hour system to allow more employees with children to use the system, informed sources said Tuesday.

After the expansion, both regular and nonregular employees of the automaker will be allowed to work shorter hours if they have any child up to 18 years old, according to the sources.

Currently, shorter hours are granted to regular workers with any child up to primary school fourth grade. For nonregular workers, the limit is set at 3 years old.

The expanded system is expected to begin between June and July, the sources said.

In this year's "shunto" wage negotiations, Toyota's management told the labor side that the company will make it easier for child-rearing workers to work shorter hours and take child care leave.

