Japan Govt Announces 260-B.-Yen Extra Aid to Rapidus
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry Tuesday said it will provide 260 billion yen in additional aid to Rapidus Corp. for its construction of a next-generation semiconductor plant in Chitose, Hokkaido, northern Japan.
The government will step up its financial support for Tokyo-based Rapidus, which estimates that a total of 5 trillion yen is needed for the plant.
At the plant, Rapidus aims to start mass-producing chips using a 2-nanometer process in 2027, which are crucial to cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
"Advanced semiconductors are a strategically indispensable technology," industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a press conference, adding that the government will provide necessary support further.
The ministry has approved Rapidus' business plan for fiscal 2023, which includes the construction of a building to house a prototype line expected to be operational as early as 2025 and the acquisition of advanced chipmaking equipment.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]