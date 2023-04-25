Japan Ruling Camp Proposes Mulling Refugee Recognition Body

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling camp on Tuesday proposed considering creating an independent third-party body to recognize refugees, as part of an effort to revise rules on detention and deportation of foreign nationals.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, put forward the proposal during talks with the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), another opposition party.

The ruling and opposition camps have been discussing amending a bill designed to revise the immigration control and refugee recognition law to accelerate deportations of foreign nationals staying illegally in Japan.

The ruling coalition's proposal is based on opinions from the CDP. The establishment of the third-party body was a key part of the opposition party's proposal on the bill.

To protect children of illegal immigrants, the ruling camp also proposed paying due heed to children's interests to make it easier for those children to be granted special residence permission.

