Aeon to Raise Stake in Inageya

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retailer Aeon Co. <8267> said Tuesday that it will raise its stake in Inageya Co. <8182>, a food supermarket chain based in the Tokyo area, from about 17 pct at present to 51 pct possibly in November.

Inageya will then be merged with Aeon unit United Super Markets Holdings Inc. in November 2024, with a goal to create a group of supermarkets collectively earning 1 trillion yen in annual sales in the Kanto eastern Japan region, including Tokyo.

United Super Markets Holdings owns supermarkets Maruetsu Inc., Kasumi Co. and MaxValu Kanto Co.

Aeon aims to strengthen supermarket operations in the Tokyo area to achieve an economy of scale amid increased competition with drugstores and other retailers.

"We aim to create a supermarket syndicate that is dominant in the Tokyo area," Aeon President and CEO Akio Yoshida said.

