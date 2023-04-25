Japan Ruling Bloc Starts Debates on Defense Equipment Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling coalition launched discussions Tuesday on a review of the country's restrictions on defense equipment exports.

The focal point of the discussions by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, is on whether exports of lethal equipment should be allowed.

Speaking at the start of Tuesday's meeting, Komeito security chief Shigeki Sato, acting chair of the discussions, said, "We'd like to discuss how to create the best possible framework under an increasingly difficult security environment, while maintaining our path as a nation of peace."

Participants agreed to meet regularly, including listening to experts' views, starting May.

The government late last year said it would review the restrictions to allow Japan to provide crucial assistance to countries coming under invasion, apparently referring to Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]