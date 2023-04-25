Japan Confirms 12,847 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 12,847 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, an increase of about 970 from a week before.

Forty-one deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly reported across the country, while the number of severe cases rose by two from Monday to 59.

In Tokyo, 1,909 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 213 from a week earlier. One new fatality was reported, while the number of severe cases fell by two from Monday to three.

