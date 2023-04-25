Sojitz Employee Suspected of Stealing Secret Data from Previous Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have launched an investigation into a Sojitz Corp. <2768> employee on suspicion of illegally bringing a rival trading firm's data with him, Jiji Press learned Tuesday.

The employee in his 30s may have violated the unfair competition prevention law when he moved to Sojitz from another major trading house last year because the data he took away can be identified as trade secrets, investigative sources at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said.

The TMPD raided his home, Sojitz and other related places on Thursday and has since been analyzing seized evidence, they also said.

Sojitz's public relations official admitted that the company was searched but declined to make detailed comments on the grounds that the investigation is underway.

Trade secret leaks have been increasing recently.

