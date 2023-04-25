Japan Vows to Promote Industrial Use of Generative AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday that it plans to promote the industrial use of generative artificial intelligence, including facilitating the development of applications that support the Japanese language.

The government hopes to support the usage of generative AI, which is hoped to help boost efficiency, to address labor shortages in an aging society.

"We will promote (generative AI) by identifying challenges to industrial usage and promoting development," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a meeting of a government panel.

Panel members discussed support for companies developing applications that support Japanese, to promote the creation of a variety of services using generative AI.

One member said that generative AI tools are "necessary in improving productivity and should be utilized actively."

