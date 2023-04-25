Japan Restaurant Sales Rise 18.8 Pct in March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant sales in Japan rose 18.8 pct in March from a year before, amid an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japan Food Service Association said Tuesday.

The climb reflected the resumption of small-scale welcome and farewell parties and robust demand for takeout services amid the World Baseball Classic.

Sales were up 1.5 pct when compared with March 2019, before the pandemic.

Sales at pubs and "izakaya" bars jumped 89.4 pct, partly due to strong demand from foreign visitors to Japan. Still, sales were down 35.5 pct compared with March 2019 as there were fewer large-scale welcome and farewell parties and fewer customers late at night.

Fast-food restaurant sales rose 10.9 pct, thanks to robust demand for takeout food from people who were watching WBC games on television.

