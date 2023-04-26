Ex-FSA Chief Endo to Become Pres. of Sony Financial Group

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Sony Financial Group Inc. said Toshihide Endo, former commissioner of Japan's Financial Services Agency, will become its president.

Endo will succeed Masashi Oka, who will be become a senior adviser of Sony Financial, according to the company's announcement on Tuesday.

The appointments will be formalized at a board meeting after a regular general shareholders meeting scheduled for June.

During his two-year tenure as FSA chief from 2018, Endo worked on improving regional banks' management, among other tasks. Since 2020, he has been serving as a senior adviser of Sony Group Corp. <6758>.

"I am determined to achieve ambidexterity, in other words, to 'exploit and explore' both the past and future," Endo said in a statement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]