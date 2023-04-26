Tokyo Police Begin Use of Quick "Date Rape Drug" Test Kit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police began in earnest this month to use a test kit that can determine in just a few minutes whether a sexual assault victim has been given a so-called date rape drug.

The Metropolitan Police Department has distributed the rapid test kit to all of its police stations except those on remote islands. This is the first such initiative in Japan.

"It is expected to help stabilize victims' minds and speed up investigations," a senior MPD official said.

Date rape drugs are sleep-inducing and other drugs used by sexual assault perpetrators to render victims unconscious or unable to resist. Such drugs are usually slipped into drinks.

According to the MPD, existing urine tests for such drugs have taken as long as around a month to produce results.

