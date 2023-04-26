Japan Private Lunar Landing Attempt Fails

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--An attempt by Tokyo-based space exploration startup ispace Inc. <9348> to achieve the world's first private-sector lunar landing ended in failure Wednesday.

The company said that its lunar lander, which was launched in December last year by the Falcon 9 rocket of U.S. spacecraft manufacturer Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, attempted to land on the moon in the small hours of Wednesday just before communication with it was lost.

The lander is highly likely to have crashed against the moon's surface, ispace said.

According to ispace officials, there were no data that indicated the lander's touchdown while the company confirmed a sharp rise in its descending speed and ultimately became unable to obtain data from it.

Shortly past 2 a.m. Wednesday (5 p.m. Tuesday GMT), ispace CEO Takeshi Hakamada said that communication with the lander was maintained until just before the planned landing time and was lost later.

