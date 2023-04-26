Biden to Attend Hiroshima G-7 Summit: White House

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 25 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden will attend the May 19-21 summit of the Group of Seven major countries in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, the White House said Tuesday.

On May 24, the president will take part in a summit in Sydney of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India, the White House added.

At the meetings, Biden is expected to call for continued support for Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia. He is also seen aiming to strengthen the unity among the G-7 and Quad nations against China, which continues hegemonic moves in the Indo-Pacific region while enhancing its ties with Russia.

"The president and G-7 leaders will discuss a range of the most pressing global issues, including the G-7's unwavering support for Ukraine, addressing the dual food and climate crises, securing inclusive and resilient economic growth, and continuing to lead a clean energy transition at home and for our partners around the world," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

The summit among Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union will be chaired by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

