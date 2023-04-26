Honda to Work with TSMC for Stable Chip Procurement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. <7267> said Wednesday that it has reached a basic agreement with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. on strategic collaboration, hoping to ensure stable semiconductor procurement.

Honda plans to start buying chips from TSMC in 2025. The two companies will also consider joining hands in product development.

Honda also said it will launch four electric vehicle models, including an SUV, in Japan by 2026 and accelerate efforts to develop next-generation all-solid-state batteries.

The automaker will spend 100 billion yen annually on basic research in areas such as autonomous driving and utilization of hydrogen.

The plans were explained at a press conference by President Toshihiro Mibe on the company's new EV business strategy.

