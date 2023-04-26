Hino Motors Logs Record Annual Net Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Hino Motors Ltd. <7205> reported Wednesday a record consolidated net loss for the year ended last month, hit hard by its engine data falsification scandal.

The Japanese commercial vehicle maker saw its net loss grow to 117,664 million yen from 84,732 million yen in the previous year, its third straight year of red ink, as it booked 92.2 billion yen in special losses linked to the scandal, including costs for compensating affected customers.

"I deeply apologize again for causing a great deal of trouble," Hino President and CEO Satoshi Ogiso said in an online press briefing.

"Our overambitious goals caused us to neglect fostering a healthy corporate culture," he said, indicating that the automaker will shift its focus away from vehicle sales and market share.

The company's operating profit plummeted 48.5 pct to 17,406 million yen due to lower vehicle sales in Japan and soaring materials costs.

