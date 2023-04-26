Japan's Population Projected to Fall to 87 M. in 2070

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's population is expected to fall to 87 million in 2070, a decrease of about 30 pct from 126.15 million in 2020, the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research said Wednesday.

The population is expected to dip below 100 million in 2056, the welfare ministry think tank said.

The estimate shows no change to the overall trend of population decline in the country, which threatens the sustainability of its economy and society.

In 2070, foreign nationals are expected to account for about 10 pct of the country's population.

The total fertility rate, or the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime, is projected at 1.36 in 2070, down from the previous 2017 estimate of 1.44 for 2065.

