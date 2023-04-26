Japan Confirms 13,094 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 13,094 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, an increase of about 1,000 from a week before.

Twenty-three deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly reported across the country, while the number of severe cases fell by one from Tuesday to 58.

In Tokyo, 1,745 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 231 from a week earlier. Four new deaths were reported, while the number of severe cases rose by one from Tuesday to four.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]